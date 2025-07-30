MP rainfall: CM Yadav reviews situation at state command centre, says over 2,900 people rescued

Bhopal, July 30 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, chaired a high-level meeting to review the relentless rainfall, which led to a flood-like situation in several districts for the last two to three days in the state, government officials said.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with senior administrative and police officials at the Disaster Control Room (State Command Centre) at Police Headquarters in Bhopal and conducted a detailed review public safety management.

After completing the review meeting, Chief Minister Yadav told that as of now, more than 2,900 people stranded in flood-affected areas have been rescued from different parts of the state, while the operation was still underway in some flood-affected areas.

"All stranded people in flood-affected areas are being rescued and they are being shifted at a safer place. All are being provided with assistance. The Central government has extended its support in rescue operation for two districts (Guna and Ashoknagar)," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also appealed the people of Madhya Pradesh to be careful as heavy rainfall is predicted in the next few days.

"I would urge the people of Madhya Pradesh not to panic, but to be careful during the monsoon. The state government is monitoring the situation and is committed to ensure the safety of every citizen," he added.

There has been heavy rainfall since Monday in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, however, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha and Bhopal have been most affected.

People stranded in flood-affected areas in Guna and Shivpuri districts are being are airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund along with district administration and police have also been carrying out rescue operations in Guna, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri districts of Gwalior-Chambal region.

Meanwhile, State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, on Wednesday, has also appealed to the party workers to come forward to support flood-affected people in their respective districts and blocks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that people stranded in flood-affected areas in his Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Guna are being airlifted by the IAF.

The Union Minister said that he had telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Air Vice Marshal Vikram Gaur and Air Officer Commanding Manish Sharma and have requested them for all possible help to rescue people stranded in flood-affected areas.

"I am also in constant touch with district administration, NDRF, and the Madhya Pradesh government. The safety of every citizen is our key responsibility. All our continuous efforts are dedicated in that direction," Union Minister Scindia wrote on social media platform X.

According to reports, more than 50 people are still stranded in flood-affected areas (especially in Kolaras and Badnawar areas) in Guna and Shivpuri district.

There have been constant rainfall in Gwalior-Chambal region for the last three days.

