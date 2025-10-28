MP raises rent penalty to thirty times for squatters

Bhopal, Oct 28 In a bid to reclaim government-owned housing from unauthorised occupants, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved a stringent penalty framework.

State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said here on Tuesday that the revised rules now allow for fines up to 30 times the standard rent for unauthorised occupancy.

The cabinet has amended the Government Housing Allotment Rules, 2000, applicable to government retired employees who continue to hold accommodation illegally in Bhopal.

Under the new provisions, retired government employees may retain their allotted accommodation at the regular rent for the first three months post-retirement.

For the subsequent three months, rent will be charged at ten times the normal rate. Beyond this period, punitive rent will apply, and eviction proceedings will be initiated.

Minister Vijayvargiya stated that Rule 37, which governs eligibility and license fee rates based on pay scale, has been revised.

The penal rent for unauthorised occupation has been increased from ten times to thirty times the standard rate, with a progressive 10 per cent hike each month.

Previously, government servants were permitted to retain their residence for up to three months following resignation, separation from service, or any other reason rendering them ineligible. After this grace period, penal rent would apply and eviction would follow.

Under the new rules, in cases of transfer outside Bhopal, employees may retain their residence at the normal rate for up to six months. Similarly, retirees are now allowed to stay for six months at regular rent.

Separately, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the Council of Ministers at the Secretariat on Tuesday, announcing a series of events to mark Madhya Pradesh’s foundation day on November 1.

Celebrations will be held across the capital and districts, with a development exhibition highlighting key achievements from the past two years.

The Lal Parade Ground and Ravindra Bhavan complex will serve as the central venues.

On November 1, Ravindra Bhavan will host an exhibition showcasing milestones in investment promotion and outcomes from the Global Investors Summit. The launch of digital platforms such as Madhya Pradesh e-Services and the Invest MP 3.0 portal is also scheduled.

Presentations will spotlight initiatives under the Industry and Employment Year 2025, and the theme for 2026 will be unveiled.

A Vision Document titled "Prosperous Madhya Pradesh @ 2047" will be released, outlining aspirations for a happy, prosperous, and culturally vibrant state.

The drama "Samrat Vikramaditya" will be staged at Lal Parade Ground, and renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal is slated to perform.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised that the vision document centres on Mission "Gyan"—a holistic development agenda focused on the poor (Garib), youth (Yuva), farmers (Annadata), and women (Nari).

