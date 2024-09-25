MP: RJ Raunac faces Tribal communitys ire for his Tantya Mama remarks

Bhopal, Sep 25 RJ Raunac, who is popularly known as ‘baua’ for his creatives on radio FM landed in trouble for making an alleged 'derogatory' remark on Tribal icon and freedom fighter Tantya Mama.

In his YouTube channel, Raunac compared Tantya Mama with 'Daku' (dacoit). He made this comparison in his artistic style (in a satirical tone), saying, "Tantya Mama ke samne to bade bade daku fail hai."

This comparison wasn't received well by the Tribal organisations and individual leaders, including from Madhya Pradesh and they raised objections. Tribal organisation - Tribal Army termed Raunac's comparison as "defamatory" and "objectionable".

'Tribal Army' reacted to RJ Raunac's video, claiming he has insulted the freedom fighter and revolutionary 'Tantya Mama Bhil'.

"In his video, Tantya Mama's photo has been used to address him with derogatory epithets like Sultana Daku and Chappal Chor," it read.

Tribal Army further stated that his (RJ) despicable act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the tribal society. It said that such acts not only ridicule Indian history and culture but also create a feeling of intolerance and division in the society.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister should take the strictest action in this matter, so that such unethical acts can be stopped and the dignity and honour of the tribal society can be protected," Tribal Army has demanded.

With growing voices from all around against his words used for Tantya Mama, Raunac deleted that particular video from his YouTube channel and also apologised.

"Friends, in our latest video posted on RJ Raunac's YouTube channel, the picture of the great tribal revolutionary Shri Tantya Bhil ji was used in the wrong context. As soon as our attention was drawn to this, we immediately removed it from the video. We apologise for this inadvertent mistake," RJ Raunac's social media post read.

Congress MLA Umang Singhar, who belongs to the tribal community, said the kind of language RJ has used for Tantya Mama is "highly objectionable" and he has insulted the Tribal icon on the pretext of art and entertainment.

"I would request the MP government and also from the Centre to take action against RJ Raunac. He must be punished for his mistake so that no one could dare to play with the sentiments of the tribals in the future," the Congress leader said.

Singhar, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, also accused the ruling BJP of maintaining silence on this matter. "BJP leaders would often make comments on the colour of actress's clothes and movies, but they have maintained silence on insulting remarks made on Tantya Mama," Singhar added.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor