MP: Sakhi Niwas becomes a lifesaver for working women in Indore

Indore, June 17 In a progressive move to empower women and ensure their safety, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched Sakhi Niwas, a dedicated working women’s hostel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Completed in April 2024 under the ‘Samarthya’ sub-scheme of Mission Shakti, the hostel has become a lifeline for women seeking secure and affordable accommodation while pursuing employment in the city.

Strategically located in a prime area of Indore, Sakhi Niwas aims to provide a safe, supportive, and well-equipped residential facility for working women, especially those coming from rural and tribal regions. The facility is fully women-centric—entry of men is strictly prohibited, and the premises are under constant surveillance to ensure residents’ safety.

Speaking to IANS, Sandhya Vyas, Joint Director, Women and Child Development, Indore Division, said, "This is a landmark initiative by the Government of India to help women thrive in a secure environment. The hostel has a capacity of 100 seats, comprising 26 single and 46 double accommodations. The rent has been kept highly affordable—Rs 5000 for a single room, Rs 2500 for a double room, and Rs 1500 for a shared double mattress setup."

In addition to residential facilities, Sakhi Niwas also includes essential amenities such as a kitchen, gym, and a dedicated day-care centre for children of working mothers—an important step towards supporting women’s participation in the workforce without compromising on childcare.

Residents have praised the initiative for transforming their lives.

Khushboo Raghuvanshi, who moved from Vidisha to Indore for work, shared her experience: “When I came here, my biggest concern was housing. Sakhi Niwas not only solved that issue but also gave me a secure and comfortable place to live. I’m grateful to the government and the Prime Minister for making this possible.”

Another resident, Vanshika, emphasised the importance of the facility’s safety features.

“For women like me living away from home, security is the top concern. Sakhi Niwas provides that peace of mind. The food, cleanliness, and overall environment are exceptional. It's more than just a place to live—it’s a support system.”

Currently, 40 women are residing in the hostel, and officials expect it to reach full capacity within two months. More than just a residential centre, Sakhi Niwas aims to prepare women for a brighter future by offering services like counselling, legal aid, and skill development training tailored to their individual needs.

With its holistic approach, Sakhi Niwas is setting a new benchmark in women's welfare and urban support infrastructure, embodying the spirit of safety, self-reliance, and empowerment that Mission Shakti envisions for India’s women.

