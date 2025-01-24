MP School Bus Accident: 30 Students Injured, 8 Critical as Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul

Betul, Madhya Pradesh (January 24, 2025): A school bus carrying students overturned in Betul on Friday, leaving at least 30 students injured. Eight of the students are in critical condition.

The accident occurred near Nimanwada village. The bus, reportedly belonging to Pragati High School in Saikheda, was on its way to Baravi. The driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus flipped three times before coming to a stop.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances from Bordehi, Amla, and Multai, reached the scene. Local villagers helped rescue the students from the bus. The injured students were taken to the community health center in Multai for treatment.