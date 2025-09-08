MP: Search operations for two cops continue in Ujjain; SHO’s body recovered

Ujjain, Sep 8 Search operations for the two missing cops continue in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday, who went missing after a police vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the swollen Shipra River.

The body of SHO Ashok Sharma, who was also in the same police vehicle, was recovered from the river after a 12-hour-long search operation on Sunday morning. Sharma was posted at Unhel Police Station in Ujjain district.

The missing cops have been identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Madanlal Ninama and Constable Aarti Pal.

An official said that the rescue teams from SDERF, NDRF, and Home Guards continue searching using boats, sonar, and underwater cameras across a 5 km river stretch on Monday.

Home Guard Commandant Santosh Kumar Jat, who is also part of the search team, told IANS that about four to five boats and nearly 65 personnel, including divers, boatmen, Home Guard, and SDRF members, are involved in the search operation.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing in an approximately five-kilometre stretch of the Shipra River, conducted by our Home Guard and SDRF teams, with support from the NDRF team. This operation has been running since late on Sunday night and continued yesterday and today also," Jat added.

In a tragic incident, a car carrying three police personnel plunged into the swollen Shipra River in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district after skidding off a bridge, a police official said.

The incident took place on Saturday, around 9 pm, when the three officials - Unhel police station in-charge, Ashok Sharma, Sub-Inspector Madanlal and a woman constable, Aarti Pal - visited the holy town for a case investigation.

The three were returning to Unhel, about 50 km from the district headquarters, when their car fell into the river. Their phones had been switched off since Saturday night, with the last mobile location showing the Shipra bridge.

The car fell into the river from the bridge without a railing, Jiawaji Ganj area City Superintendent of Police Pushpa Prajapati told media persons.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor