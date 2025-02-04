MP: Second person booked for giving alms to beggar in Indore

Indore, Feb 4 A motorist has been booked for allegedly giving alms to a beggar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where the administration has enforced a ban on begging and giving alms.

Police said that the unidentified motorist gave Rs 10 to a beggar sitting in front of a temple in the Lasudia police station area, adding that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 223 (disobedience to order issued by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified motorist.

This is the second person booked for giving alms to beggars since the Indore district administration enforced a ban on begging in the city in July last year.

The case was registered based on a complaint by an officer of the administration's Beggary Eradication Team, police said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against another unidentified person who gave alms to a beggar in front of a temple on Khandwa Road on January 23.

Indore district administration has set a target to make Indore a beggar-free city and has imposed a legal ban on begging, giving alms and buying any goods from beggars.

After Indore, the Bhopal district administration has also prohibited begging in the capital city. Bhopal district collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh prohibited begging in an order issued on Monday evening under section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Several beggars, seeking alms at traffic signals, have been found involved in criminal activities and drug addiction. Their presence at the traffic signals also creates the fear of accidents, the order noted.

It said begging and offering alms has been completely banned in the entire Bhopal district.

“Legal action will be taken against the person who gives anything in the form of alms to beggars or buys any goods from them,” the order stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor