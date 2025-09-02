MP set to offer tourists an experience long-awaited at Kuno and Gandhisagar

Bhopal, Sep 2 To take eco-tourism and adventure tourism to new heights, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) announced two significant events for this year.

These two big events are the Gandhisagar Forest Retreat will begin from September 12 at Gandhisagar Dam in Mandsaur district, and the Kuno Forest Retreat, which will commence from October 5, near Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Both Gandhisagar and Kuno have emerged as hubs of eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

While Gandhisagar Forest Retreat is aimed at placing Madhya Pradesh firmly on the map of adventure tourism, Kuno Forest Retreat is envisioned as a hub for wellness and wildlife tourism.

With this, Kuno National Park (KNP), which witnessed the historic reintroduction of cheetahs, is now set to present a unique blend of eco-tourism and cultural heritage. The retreat will redefine tourism with a strong focus on environmental protection and community participation.

These events will not only attract tourists from across India and abroad but also create employment opportunities for local communities.

Managing Director of MPTB, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said in a press conference on Tuesday. Shukla, who is also Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture in the Madhya Pradesh government, told IANS that both these events have been designed to ensure that, along with tourism, environmental conservation, community participation, and sustainable development remain top priorities.

"Visitors will enjoy high-quality, fully equipped glamping and indulge in water, land and aerial adventure activities including parasailing, paramotoring, jet skiing, hot air ballooning, jungle safari, night walks and stargazing," Shukla said.

Along with the all-season tent city, boat safari, boat spa, yoga and wellness sessions, local cuisines, handicraft displays and cultural performances will connect tourists closely with the culture and lifestyle of Madhya Pradesh.

"The initiative not only aims to establish Madhya Pradesh tourism at the national and international level, but will also boost the regional economy and create new local employment opportunities," Shukla added.

He further stated that promoting nature and adventure tourism will increase the inflow of thrill-seeking tourists while preserving culture and traditions. It will also instil awareness among the younger generation about the state’s heritage and natural wealth, Shukla said.

