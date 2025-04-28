MP: Several Injured as Peepal Tree Branch Falls in Bhind Vegetable Market (Watch)

Panic gripped the busy vegetable market in the Kotwali police station area of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, April 28, after a large branch from a peepal tree suddenly broke off and fell on shoppers and vegetable vendors below. Several people sustained injuries in the incident and were swiftly rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the heavy branch fell without warning, trapping some people beneath and sending others scrambling for safety. Quick action by bystanders and local police ensured that the injured received prompt medical attention.

Visuals From Accident Site

Bhind, Madhya Pradesh: A peepal tree branch fell in the vegetable market, injuring several people. The injured were quickly taken to the district hospital. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area pic.twitter.com/tyzatOmY3Z — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2025

Also Read | Puducherry Fire: Unidentified Individuals Set Fire Near Abishegapakkam Lake, Causing Massive Wildlife Loss (Watch Video).

Just weeks ago, a woman in Nashik lost her life after a tree branch fell on her while she was traveling with her son, who escaped with minor injuries. In Mumbai, an autorickshaw driver was injured when a tree fell on his vehicle in Powai, while another fatal incident was reported in Indore when a man died after a branch fell on him during tree-cutting work.