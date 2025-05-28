MP Shambhavi Chaudhary hails PM Modi’s commitment to Bihar's development

Patna, May 28 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary lauded the inauguration of the new terminal at Patna Airport as a clear reflection of the PM’s commitment to Bihar’s development.

She described the move as a step toward building a "Viksit Bihar" (Developed Bihar) and emphasised the NDA government’s vision for inclusive growth in the state.

“The inauguration of the new terminal shows how serious our illustrious Prime Minister is about the development of Bihar. The NDA government is determined to put Bihar firmly on the path of progress and prosperity,” Shambhavi Chaudhary told IANS.

When asked about Chirag Paswan’s potential entry into Bihar Assembly elections and possibly leading the state, Chaudhary clarified that no discussions have yet taken place on the matter.

However, she expressed full support if such a decision is made by the party.

“If the party decides that Chirag Paswan should contest the assembly elections, then of course he should. We are fully with him.”

Reacting strongly to opposition parties raising concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar, MP Chaudhary hit back, recalling the deteriorating conditions during the previous regime of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

“Those whose houses are made of glass should not throw stones. The opposition took Bihar backward for 15 years - whether it was law and order, development, or employment,” she said.

She further accused the previous government of protecting criminals and allowing organised crimes against women, urging the opposition to answer for that history before questioning the current administration.

Speaking on the posthumous Padma Shri awarded to Acharya Kishore Kunal, Shambhavi Chaudhary, who is his daughter-in-law, expressed deep pride and gratitude.

“As his daughter-in-law and as a daughter of Bihar, this is a moment of honour and pride. It is a true tribute to his contributions to society and the state.”

