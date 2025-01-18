MP: Sharad Jaiswal willing to appear for investigation in disproportionate assets case, claims his advocate

Bhopal, Jan 18 Sharad Jaiswal, one of the key associates of ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, is willing to appear before the agencies investigating the disproportionate assets case, his advocate Suryakant told the media persons here in Bhopal on Saturday.

Advocate Suryakant said that Jaiswal would appear before the agencies to record his statement however he is afraid for his life. He claimed Jaiswal has been made a scapegoat, while key players of the nexus in RTO are roaming free.

When asked why Jaiswal didn't appear before the agencies to record his statement, his advocate said, "He (Jaiswal) is afraid for his life. If the government or court ensures his safety, he will cooperate with the investigation."

When asked why Jaiswal is afraid, the advocate said, "They are politically connected people and the money recovered from Saurabh Sharma and Jaiswal belongs to them (politically connected people). Money or other valuables recovered during raids do not belong to Sharma and Jaiswal."

However, the advocate refused to reveal the whereabouts of Jaiswal, who has been evading arrest from the very first day Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police raided his premises a few weeks ago.

"Even his family members are unaware of Jaiswal's location. My conversations are going on with his family, and not with him. And the family is worried about his life. If the government ensures his safety, he will appear before the investigating agencies," he added.

Notably, Jaiswal's house was raided along with Sharma's by the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) and assets worth Rs 18 crore were unearthed during the raid.

Last month, an application for anticipatory bail was moved on his behalf in the special court in Bhopal, which was rejected. The investigation into the matter is still underway and raids are being conducted at different locations.

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of K. K. Arora, a resident of Gwalior, who is said to be associated with Saurabh Sharma. The matter got limelight after the Income tax department and Lokayukta impounded an abandoned vehicle with 52 kg of gold and more than Rs 10 crore cash. The abandoned SUV belongs to Sharma's aide Vinay Haswani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor