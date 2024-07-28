MP Shocker: 13-Year-Old Rapes Sister After Watching Porn, Mother Helps Hide Crime

In Horrifying incident Madhya Pradesh Police have detained a 13-year-old boy, his mother, and his two older sisters in connection with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl on April 24. The investigation revealed that the boy assaulted the girl after watching pornographic material and killed her when she threatened to tell their father. Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh reported that the crime took place in the victim's home courtyard while she was asleep. After the incident, the police initiated a case and started an investigation.

Through extensive questioning and technical evidence collection, police found that the boy had slept next to the victim that night. After the assault, he strangled her when she said she would tell her father. The boy initially confided in his mother, and when she discovered the girl was still alive, he strangled her again.

Superintendent Singh explained that when the boy's sisters woke up and learned of the incident, the family attempted to mislead the police by rearranging their bedding before notifying the authorities.

On the morning of April 24, local police received a report about the girl's body being found in the courtyard. A post-mortem examination confirmed evidence of both rape and murder, leading to the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case further.

Initially, the family's claim was that the girl died from a poisonous insect bite. However, police found no signs of forced entry into the home, and family members did not report hearing any unusual sounds that night.

Singh commented, "The investigation found no signs of anyone entering the house, and family members denied hearing any sounds during the night." The investigation included questioning 50 individuals and gathering technical evidence that revealed inconsistencies in the family's accounts. This led to further inquiries, ultimately resulting in the family's admission of their involvement in the crime. All four family members are currently detained, and additional legal actions are being considered based on the investigation's findings.