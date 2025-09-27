MP Shocker: Child Murdered With Sharp Weapon in Front of Mother, Accused Dies After Villagers’ Attack

In shocking turn-of events, a 24-year-old assailant killed a child in front of his mother with sharp weapons in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. According to information this incident took place on Thursday, September 25, 2025 morning. It is reported that the murder took place while the child was playing. Following the incident, villagers caught hold of the accused, tied him up, and beat him severely, leaving him severely injured.

After receiving information police reached at the spot and rescued accused Mahesh and taken to hospital. However he died on the way. According to Aajtak, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi stated that on Thursday morning, a maniac named Mahesh went inside a house in Ali village near Kukshi and sat down. After sitting down, he stabbed a 5-year-old boy playing inside the house with a sharp-edged weapon. Angered by the death of the 5-year-old boy, villagers caught the maniac, tied him up, and then beat him severely.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi stated that information was received from Kukshi that a five-year-old boy had been murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. Police arrived at the scene. The murder was committed by a man named Mahesh, a resident of Bhagdi village in Jobat. Mahesh had been away from his village for the past three days. His family was searching for him.

Following the incident, Mahesh's family members were called and questioned. The interrogation revealed that Mahesh had been mentally unstable for some time. He had been missing from home for three days. He committed the murder without any apparent reason. Police are currently investigating the case.