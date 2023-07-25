MP Shocker: Unable to bear harassment by loan sharks, Indore spice trader commits suicide

Bhopal, July 25 A spice trader in Madhya Pradesh’s business capital Indore allegedly committed suicide after revealing his harassment by loan sharks, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Virendra Sen, 35.

As per the police, before hanging self to death inside his house in Musakhedi locality, the spice trader wrote a five-page suicide note and also filmed a video detailing his grievances to the Indore Police Commissioner.

In the video that went viral on social media, the spice trader is seen breaking into tears, while narrating his prolonged ordeal due to the three loan sharks from whom he had borrowed Rs one lakh in 2016. He is heard saying that he has the principal amount and also 10 per cent interest, but the lenders were still harassing him to pay them Rs four-five lakh more.

"I sold my shop to repay their loan, but still they are pressuring many more. I lost everything and even I have failed to pay the school fees of my two kids since last year."

He also said that the three persons - Shankar Sharma, Sunil Raikwar, and Raju Pal - have lodged two cases against him.

"I don’t even have money to pay an advocate’s fees. I have no option but to end my life and urge you (the Police Commissioner) not to trouble my family after my end," Sen was seen in the heart-rending video.

The spice trader is survived by elderly parents, wife and two kids aged 15 and 12 years.

Indore police has registered an abetment of suicide case under Section 306 IPC against Pal, Raikwar, and Sharma on Tuesday evening and took the trio in custody.

This shocking incident came around two weeks after a couple had allegedly died by suicide after poisoning their two sons (aged 8 and 3 years) due to prolonged harassment by online loan app scamsters in Bhopal on July 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor