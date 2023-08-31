MP Shocker: Woman dragged, thrashed in public as 5-month-infant lies on ground; three held

Bhopal, Aug 31 In an inhumane act, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar was seen being dragged, thrashed, and kicked even in public as she cried and pleaded for mercy, even as her five-month old infant lay unattended on the ground, as per a viral video.

The woman was being punished allegedly for arguing with a shop owner for milk to feed her baby.

As per the officials, the video showing disgraceful incident was recorded on August 12 at a bus stand in Sagar district, and surfaced on social media from Wednesday night.

Coming to know about the incident, local police started investigation and found that the incident occurred after the woman had a spat with a shopkeeper.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had gone to shop for milk for her child, when she had a verbal argument with shopkeeper. She was asked to leave the place, but she resisted, subsequently, some people started thrashing and beating her. Further details are being collected," Additional SP, Sagar, Lokesh Singh said.

He also told the press that three accused involved in thrashing the woman have been arrested on Thursday evening and sent to jail. The accused have been identified as Pravin Raikwar, 26, Vikki, 20, and Rakesh, 40.

In the viral video, the distraught woman can be heard wailing: “Bhaiya, mujhe mere parivaar se milwa do,” (brother, please help me find my family), even as the mob continued to thrash her.

It was also claimed that the woman would sit on the roadside and abuse passersby and shopkeepers, however, police was yet to say anything on this part so far.

Seeing their business getting affected, the shopkeepers asked her to move on. However, the woman denied and started using foul language at them, it was alleged.

