MP Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son to tie the knot in Jaipur today

Jaipur, April 29 Prabal Singh Tomar, son of senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar, will on Tuesday tie the knot with Arundhati Singh Rajawat, from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

This wedding will be a grand ceremony to be attended by some of India’s most prominent figures, including several stars from Bollywood. The ceremony will take place at the historic Jai Mahal Palace in Civil Lines, where Prabal Singh Tomar will marry Arundhati Singh Rajawat.

Arundhati belongs to a prominent family of Bharatpur. She is the granddaughter of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh Rajawat, former state minister of the BJP.

Several top political leaders from the Centre and the Chief Ministers from multiple states are expected to grace the celebration. Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Sonu Sood will also attend the event.

Earlier, pre-wedding festivities were held in Gwalior, with the 'Haldi' and 'Mehndi' ceremonies taking place on April 26, followed by a Sangeet on April 27.

The Sangeet night was dazzled with performances by Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and renowned singer B. Praak.

An 'Aashirwad' ceremony to bless the newlyweds will be held in Gwalior on May 4.

On March 6, U. Kartikey Chouhan, the elder son of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, got married to Amanat Bansal, daughter of Liberty Shoes director Anupam Bansal, in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding procession set off from the iconic palace in the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, including political leaders, business tycoons, and industrialists.

The three-day wedding estivities of Chouhan's son were attended by prominent leaders such as Rajasthan Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kirodi Lal Meena, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and several BJP leaders, including Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Rajendra Rathore, and industrialist Arun Nayar.

