MP: Specially-abled Indore girl passes high school exams with flying colours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] May 26 : A 32-year-old specially-abled girl in Indore, Gurdeep Kaur, has proved that disability is no more hindrance and she passed Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) with 56 per cent in Class 10.

The results of the MP Board were announced on Thursday afternoon. Gurdeep is blind as well as deaf and mute. She used to study at Anand Service Society, an organisation for the deaf and mute in the city.

As Gurdeep can neither speak nor hear nor see, she needed a writer for the exam, for which the writer was appointed after taking special permission from the district administration.

Director of Anand Service Society and Gurdeep's teacher Monika Purohit told ANI, "Gurdeep needed a deaf writer for the exam, who knows sign language. But due to non-provision of deaf-mute writers in the Education Department, special permission was taken from the Education Department with the help of Indore Collector Ilaiah Raja T. Probably, it was the first case in the history of Madhya Pradesh. Gurdeep has secured 56 per cent in the 10th standard examination, which is by far the best among multiple-disabled children in Central India."

"We did not have an English book of Braille script to teach her, but her younger sister Harpreet also helped Gurdeep to read and today she has achieved success," Purohit added.

Gurdeep's mother Manjit Kaur Vasu told ANI, "Gurdeep used to live alone in the house so I got an idea to teach her and she was also fond of going to school and using the computer. That's why we first sent her to study at a school in Mumbai, where after studying till class VIII, we brought her back to Indore later. Since then Gurdeep has been studying in Anand Service Society."

"Nowadays some people don't even teach their normal daughters but I have taught both my daughters. My younger daughter Harpreet Kaur is also pursuing a PhD, I will continue to teach Gurdeep," she added.

