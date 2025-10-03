MP Sports Festival in Jaipur from October 15

Jaipur, Oct 3 Jaipur lawmaker Manju Sharma on Friday announced the launch of the MP Sports Festival, saying that it is an important initiative to promote sports culture nationwide.

Addressing the media at the BJP State Office, the Jaipur MP said the primary objective is to inspire youth towards fitness, sports, and a healthy lifestyle.

The festival will also provide equal opportunities for men and women of all age groups to participate in traditional and modern sports, offering a platform for local talent to flourish and reach the national stage.

She informed that the MP Sports Festival, starting on October 15, will include traditional games such as kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, tug-of-war, handkerchief snatch, sitoliya, matka race, lemon race, and mallakhamb. Alongside these, modern sports such as cricket, football, volleyball, athletics, archery, wushu, hockey, badminton, chess, and weightlifting will also be organised.

Sharma further highlighted that special competitions will be held for women athletes, while teams for the differently-abled will also be formed. The MPs and MLAs will personally interact with the differently-abled participants to motivate and encourage them.

Competitions will be conducted at three levels - divisional, assembly, and Lok Sabha. Once the teams are finalised, a comprehensive calendar will be issued.

She emphasised that the MP Sports Festival has been launched in line with the vision of 'Khelo India' and to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Fit India, Hit India".

She said, "The Prime Minister's vision is to connect every citizen with sports, encourage them to live a healthy and disciplined life, and identify as well as nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level. Sports not only ensure physical and mental development but also instil leadership, team spirit, and discipline."

The MP further announced that sporting events will be organised at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium, KL Saini Stadium, Chaugan Stadium, and SMS Stadium in Jaipur.

Outstanding athletes will be awarded scholarships, cash prizes, and sports equipment. Selected players will also be given opportunities to compete at the national level.

Applications for participation are open both online and offline. Players can register by visiting Sansadkhelmahotsav.in.

Appealing to the public, she urged citizens to participate enthusiastically and encourage athletes from their areas.

She said the event will not only strengthen sports culture in Rajasthan but also lay the foundation for a healthier and more active future for the nation.

