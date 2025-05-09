MP suspends employees' leaves amid India-Pak tension, state on high alert

Bhopal, May 9 A heightened state of vigilance has been declared across Madhya Pradesh as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.

In response to the prevailing circumstances, the government has imposed an immediate suspension on all leave requests from government employees.

Officials and personnel on leave have been instructed to return to duty.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a high-level security meeting, emphasising that officers engaged in maintaining essential civil services and those stationed in field operations must remain at their posts until the situation stabilises.

During a crucial security review at Samatva Bhavan, Chief Minister Yadav reiterated the state's unwavering commitment to national security, urging senior officials to prioritise the protection of all citizens.

He directed departments to fortify their respective systems and enforce precautionary security measures immediately.

CM Yadav also issued strict directives to curb the spread of anti-national propaganda and implored citizens to disregard rumours.

Particular attention has been mandated for safeguarding key establishments affiliated with both the central and state governments. Additionally, disaster management protocols, including emergency healthcare and fire services, are being strengthened.

Reviewing the latest security arrangements and civil service preparedness, he called for enhanced inter-departmental coordination to ensure seamless operations.

CM Yadav further emphasised that officers and field personnel responsible for maintaining essential amenities must remain on active duty until conditions return to normal.

Departments have been instructed to remain vigilant and poised for any unforeseen emergencies.

Madhya Pradesh remains on alert, with authorities implementing stringent measures to ensure stability and security across the region.

Reports also said security measures have been intensified at Gwalior's Maharajpura Air Force Station, which remains on high alert.

Police patrols have increased across the city, with rigorous security screenings conducted within a five-kilometre radius of the airbase.

Speaking at a separate programme and on his X handle, the Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our brave soldiers destroyed the family of terrorist Masood (Azhar)."

In another post, he wrote, “The enemy was attacking from all sides, our army gave a befitting reply to this nefarious act through its action."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor