MP: Swarms of bees attack Parliamentarian, officials during irrigation project inspection

Bhopal, May 22 During an inspection of the Sitanagar irrigation project in Damoh’s Patharia assembly in Madhya Pradesh, Member of Parliament (Damoh) Rahul Singh Lodhi, his supporters, and accompanying administrative officials found themselves in an unexpected predicament when a swarm of bees launched a sudden attack.

As the insects descended upon the group, chaos erupted, with officials, leaders, and security personnel scrambling in all directions to evade the stings.

The incident, which occurred around 11:00 AM on Thursday near the dam, left everyone with minor injuries, though no serious harm was reported. A video of the frantic retreat has surfaced, showing police officers fleeing alongside the Parliamentarian and other representatives.

Despite the unexpected disturbance, the Parliamentarian Singh remained undeterred, reassuring those present that the inspection was focused on ensuring the timely completion of the irrigation project.

Later, Parliamentarian Lodhi shared updates on social media, “This morning, I assessed the progress of the Sitanagar Dam Major Irrigation Project and the Bebas Sunar-2 Group Water Supply Scheme, both being developed under the Pathariya Assembly of Damoh Parliamentary Constituency at a substantial investment of ₹518.09 crores.”

He further elaborated, stating: “During the review, I provided essential directives to officials regarding the upkeep of the dam, the enhancement of water conservation measures, and the assurance of a stable local water supply. Once completed, the project will irrigate approximately 16,200 hectares of agricultural land, benefiting around 340 villages. Among them, 38 villages from Damoh Assembly, 112 from Hatta, and 180 from Pathariya will gain improved access to water, significantly strengthening agricultural output and local livelihoods.”

He emphasised that efforts would continue to address any shortcomings and expedite the work so that farmers could soon reap the benefits of enhanced water availability.

The project, scheduled for completion by March 2026, is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Rahul Singh also stated that the team would revisit the site to monitor progress and implement necessary improvements.

The Sitanagar irrigation and water supply project, a massive initiative valued at approximately Rs 600 crore, aims to transform agricultural irrigation and provide drinking water to nearly a hundred villages in the region.

