MP syrup tragedy: LoP Singhar announces Rs 50 lakh to affected family

Chhindwara, Oct 9 Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, on Thursday announced to provide financial support to the families who lost their children due to toxic cough syrup in Chhindwara, Betul and Pandhurna.

Singhar (51), a tribal leader and Congress MLA from Gandhvani Assembly seat in Dhar district, said he would provide Rs 50,000 to each family who have lost their children due to the consumption of the cough syrup tragedy.

The Congress leader made this announcement a day after he visited Chhindwara's Parasiya, and a couple of families lost their children due to the consumption of toxic cough syrup during their previous treatment in Chhindwara.

"I met several families during my visit to Parasiya. Poor parents have sold everything to pay for the treatment in private hospitals in Nagpur, and they are in trouble. Their condition is pathetic and painful; therefore, I have decided to provide some financial help to them. I would also appeal to others to extend their support," Singhar said.

Talking to IANS, Singhar said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sought cooperation and suggestions from the Opposition.

"I would appeal to others also to come forward to help affected families. The government has announced Rs 4 lakhs to each family, but it is not enough. Many have spent over 10 lakhs for treatment, and they lost their children," he said.

Singhar also helped Yashin Khan, a resident of Parasiya, to get back his auto-rickshaw he had sold to pay for treatment for his two-year-old son, who died at a hospital in Nagpur on September 13.

"I lost my son due to toxic cough syrup. I sold my auto-rickshaw to pay the hospital’s bill, and I had told this to Umang Singhar when he came to meet me at my home on Wednesday. Today, he sent me Rs 1.5 lakh to get back my auto-rickshaw," Yashin Khan said in a video message on Thursday.

At least 22 children have died so far, and five are being treated at different hospitals in Nagpur.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquired about the health of children being treated in various hospitals, including AIIMS in Nagpur.

During his visit, the Chief Minister held an interaction with doctors looking after those children and their parents. He urged doctors to save children's lives at any cost, assuring the Madhya Pradesh government will provide all possible support.

"Madhya Pradesh government stands with affected families. I have instructed officials to continue monitoring children being treated in Nagpur's hospitals. I obtained detailed information regarding their treatment," Yadav wrote on X with photographs of his visit to hospitals.

