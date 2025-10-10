MP syrup tragedy: Sresan Pharma owner faces legal isolation

Parasia, Oct 10 In an important development following the tragic deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, Ranganathan Govindan, owner of Tamil Nadu-based Srisan Pharmaceuticals, has been arrested and placed under 10-day police remand.

Govindan is accused of manufacturing and distributing the toxic cough syrup “Coldrif,” which claimed lives in Chhindwara, Parasia, Jabalpur, and Betul.

Govindan, who had been absconding with his wife since the incident, was apprehended in Chennai after a coordinated raid by a 12-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chhindwara police on Wednesday.

Six officers from the team travelled to Tamil Nadu to execute the arrest. A reward of Rs 20,000 had been announced for information leading to his capture.

Reports say a mob in the Parasia court tried to attack him and raised slogans. The accused, however, was taken to safety. Yet the mob kept on shouting slogans to demand capital punishment for the accused.

The accused has now been brought to Parasia for further investigation.

Authorities suspect Govindan was planning to flee abroad, citing that his children reside overseas. Forensic experts are currently assisting in gathering technical evidence, and post-mortems of three deceased children have been completed.

The legal community in Madhya Pradesh has taken an unprecedented stand against Govindan. In a video statement, a local advocate declared, “All lawyers have decided that no one will defend this murderer.”

This collective refusal has left Govindan without legal representation in the courtroom on Friday, virtually ensuring that he will remain in custody during the upcoming Diwali festival.

The tragedy has sparked national outrage and demands for a deeper probe. Advocate Vishal Tiwari’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI investigation into the matter was recently dismissed by the Supreme Court, prompting criticism from legal circles.

“The dismissal of the PIL is an injustice,” said another lawyer. “We urge the apex court to reconsider and order a CBI inquiry.”

The case has drawn attention to regulatory lapses in pharmaceutical oversight and the urgent need for accountability in drug manufacturing.

As the investigation unfolds, grieving families and the public await justice for the innocent lives lost to a medicine that was meant to heal.

Further developments are expected as the police continue their probe into the operations of Sresan Pharmaceuticals and the circumstances surrounding the distribution of the adulterated cough syrup.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor