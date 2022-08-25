MP: Tehsildar Narendra Singh Thakur swept away in flooded river, body found 350 km away

Two revenue officials from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district got swept away in a flooded river and the body of one of them was found 350 kilometres away nearly a week later, a police official said on Thursday.The body was identified by the family members on Wednesday, nine days after the incident, he said.Tehsilar Narendra Singh Thakur (45) and patwari Mahendra Singh Rajak were returning from a party on August 15 when they were swept away in the swollen Siwan river in Sehore.

Rajak’s body was found the same day at some distance from the river, but Thakur was missing since then, Baroda police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said.On August 21, a body was found in the Parvati river under Baroda police station limits in Sheopur district, nearly 350 km away, he said.Police buried it at a designated spot in the presence of naib tehsildar Bharat Nayak and flashed information about it on various networks.After getting information, Thakur’s family members rushed to Sheopur and contacted the district police.The body was exhumed on Wednesday. Thakur’s son and daughter then identified the deceased as their father, the official said.After necessary formalities, the body was handed over to Thakur’s family members for the last rites.The Sheopur police will send the case diary to Mandi police station in Sehore for further investigation as the missing person’s report was filed there, the official said.