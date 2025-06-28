MP: Tension flares in Ujjain as slipper hurled at religious place during 'Rath Yatra' procession

Ujjain, June 28 Tension flared in Ujjain a day before during the procession of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, after a video surfaced showing slippers being hurled at a religious place near Gopal Mandir, police officials said on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred during the Khati community's Rath Yatra, sparked outrage and led to a protest outside Kharakuan police station by members of the Muslim community, demanding swift action.

"A case has been registered against unidentified individuals after an object was reportedly thrown at a religious site by anti-social elements late Friday night. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify the culprits," Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma's office wrote on X.

According to reports, two separate Rath Yatras were held in the city -- one by ISKCON temple and the other by the Khati community from Jagdish Mandir on Dhaba Road.

The latter was returning through the Gopal Mandir area when, as seen in the viral video (IANS does not confirm it), three slippers were thrown toward the Shahi Masjid.

The video footage, widely circulated on social media platforms, including X and YouTube, shows the slippers being hurled in quick succession as the procession passed by.

The video triggered immediate backlash.

Dozens of people gathered at the Kharakuan police station late Friday night, raising slogans and demanding the arrest of those responsible, police sources said.

Ujjain Qazi Khaliq-ur-Rahman condemned the act, saying that such provocations by external elements tarnish the city's image and threaten communal harmony.

He urged authorities to take strict action to preserve Ujjain's religious sanctity.

Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Kharakuan police station in-charge, Rajkumar Malviya, confirmed that CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

He assured that arrests would follow once the individuals are traced.

Authorities are reportedly on high alert to prevent any further escalation.

The Ujjain SP has directed additional patrolling in sensitive zones and appealed to citizens to maintain peace.

The video has drawn sharp reactions online, with users on X calling for accountability and urging restraint.

Some people have questioned the timing and intent behind the act, suggesting it may have been aimed at disrupting communal harmony during a major religious event.

Police have urged the public not to share inflammatory content and to report any suspicious activity.

Investigations are underway.

