MP: Three dead, three injured in tragic collision near CM's event in Sidhi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 19 A devastating road accident occurred on Thursday evening near the venue of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s programme on the Sidhi-Singrauli National Highway 39, leaving three dead and three critically injured.

The incident took place around 7.30 p.m. when a speeding sports utility vehicle collided with a stationary truck loaded with tents parked on the roadside.

The parked truck, loaded with tents for the Chief Minister's programme, had no visible warning signs, according to initial reports. The impact was severe, killing two passengers instantly.

A third succumbed to injuries later, while three others sustained serious trauma and were immediately referred to Rewa for advanced medical care.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement issued late Thursday night, he said, “I pray to Baba Mahakal for the peace of the departed souls and strength to the grieving families.”

He also directed the Sidhi district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and monitor their condition closely.

According to police, the vehicle registered to Jagdish Jaiswal of village Jethula, was reportedly driven by his son, Prince Jaiswal.

Prince had initially left home with two passengers, but more individuals boarded en route, raising the total number of occupants to six.

The vehicle was traveling at high speed when it struck the parked truck just outside the Chief Minister's event site, said police sources.

Local authorities arrived promptly at the scene to manage the aftermath and facilitate emergency medical response. The collision has raised concerns about traffic management and roadside safety measures, especially during high-profile public events.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the day’s official proceedings and sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of highway safety norms. Officials have yet to confirm whether negligence played a role in the accident.

