MP to build 25,000 homes for police personnel; recruit 7,500 cops annually

Bhopal, Oct 21 In a significant push towards infrastructure development and public safety, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced the construction of 25,000 residential units for police personnel under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

The ambitious housing initiative will be backed by an investment of ₹5,700 crore, aimed at providing affordable homes to eligible police beneficiaries across the state.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while addressing a gathering of police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, emphasised the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and welfare for the police personnel.

“We are determined to ensure housing for all. Our police personnel perform their duties in the face of all odds, in all weather.

"The Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana will transform the lives of thousands of families of police personnel by offering them dignified living spaces,” he stated.

The scheme is expected to be rolled out in phases, with priority given to low-rank police personnel.

In tandem with the housing initiative, the state government has also unveiled a robust recruitment plan for the police force.

Dr Yadav announced that 7,500 vacancies will be created annually across various ranks—from Constables to Sub-Inspectors as several posts are lying vacant in various police stations.

“We are serious about strengthening law enforcement. These recruitments will be carried out every year, and all vacant posts will be filled within the next three years,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

The move is expected to bolster public safety and improve response times across urban and rural areas. It also opens up substantial employment opportunities for youth in Madhya Pradesh, aligning with the state’s broader goals.

Besides making a formal announcement, the chief minister has also written the same on his X handle.

Both announcements reflect the government’s strategic focus on infrastructure, employment, and public welfare. As Madhya Pradesh gears up for these transformative changes, citizens and stakeholders alike are hopeful of a more secure and prosperous future.

