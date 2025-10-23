MP to continue soft-loan scheme for farmers, augment beds in five tribal-dominated districts

Bhopal, Oct 23 The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved continuing the short-term scheme for interest-free loans for 2025-26 to encourage farm productivity.

Crop loans will be provided to farmers through cooperative banks.

"The state cabinet has decided to continue the scheme further and under which the current year, the state has a target to disburse Rs 23,000 crore under the zero-per cent crop loan scheme for the farmers. The farmers can get a maximum of Rs 3 lakh farm loan," Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister, said here after the cabinet meeting.

The state government will give a 1.5 per cent (general) interest subsidy to all the farmers getting crop loans and 4 per cent incentive (additional interest subsidy) to the farmers who repay the loan amount timely for the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023, the state government has resolved to provide crop loans to farmers at zero per cent interest to boost agricultural productivity.

In another decision, the government has decided to augment hospital bed facilities at tribal-dominated districts, including Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Singrauli, Sheopur and Dindori.

"The number of beds in these district hospitals will be augmented from the existing 1,000 to 1,800. Accordingly, Tikamgarh will now have 500 beds, Neemuch (400 beds), Singrauli (400 beds), Sheopur (300 beds), and Dindori (200 beds) in the respective district hospitals. The government will invest Rs 39.50 crore for the purpose," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Under the re-densification project, if the government puts auction, any land it will allow 100 per cent development work on that land.

"As of now, only 60 per cent of development works are allowed despite the government auctioning land at prevailing collector-guideline rates in cities," the deputy chief minister said.

On the sustainable development goal of the United Nations, the state is going to invest Rs 19.10 crore, i.e., Rs 3.82 crore per year, through various ways, including "online dashboard ranking for district".

Madhya Pradesh has become the front-runner state in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24 with an overall score of 67.

The state has performed excellently in Goal-12, responsible consumption and production, Goal-15 life on land, Goal-7 affordable and clean energy, Goal-6 clean water and sanitation, Goal-11 sustainable urban and community development, and Goal-1 poverty alleviation.

In the year 2020-21, Madhya Pradesh was the performing state with 62 points.

According to the index (2023-24), Madhya Pradesh has lifted 1.36 crore persons out of multidimensional poverty. 97.87 per cent of beneficiaries in the state are getting coverage under the National Food Security Act. In another decision, the state has decided to set up a civil court in Malthone of Sagar district.

