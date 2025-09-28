MP to honour Sonu Nigam with Lata Mangeshkar award; Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy may skip ceremony

Indore, Sep 28 In a heartfelt tribute to the eternal Nightingale of India, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will confer the prestigious National Lata Mangeshkar Award upon two luminaries of the music world at a grand ceremony in Indore on Sunday.

The 2024 honour to the acclaimed musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and the 2025 accolade to the versatile playback singer Sonu Nigam.

Organised annually by the Madhya Pradesh government in memory of the 'Swar Kokila', the ceremony underscores the state's commitment to preserving her unparalleled legacy in Indian classical and film music.

The event, marking the 96th birth anniversary of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, promises to blend reverence, melody, and celebration, drawing music enthusiasts from across the nation to the city she once called home.

The two-day extravaganza, which kicked off on Saturday at the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Paraspar Nagar, has already set the stage ablaze with soul-stirring performances by local artistes.

"Lataji's voice transcended generations, weaving the fabric of our nation's soul. Honouring artists like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Sonu Nigam in her name is not just an award - it's a bridge between her timeless melodies and the vibrant beats of contemporary India," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister, known for his patronage of arts and culture, will also unveil a special exhibition chronicling Lata Mangeshkar's life - from her early days in Indore to her global stature as a playback singer extraordinaire.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the dynamic trio behind unforgettable scores in films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', and 'Rock On', was to receive the award for their innovative fusion of Indian and Western sounds. However, the award for 2024 has been postponed due to the non-arrival of the group members.

"Since they are out of India and hence are unlikely to come to Indore and receive the 2024 award," government sources said.

Sonu Nigam, the multifaceted singer with several hits and devotional tracks, will be feted for his 2025 excellence.

With a career boasting over 20,000 songs in multiple languages, Sonu Nigam embodies versatility.

Post-awards, the evening will crescendo with a mesmerising performance by playback sensation Ankit Tiwari and his ensemble, featuring renditions of Lata Mangeshkar classics alongside contemporary favourites.

The auditorium, adorned with floral tributes and archival photos, expects over 2,000 attendees, including Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel and cultural minister Vishwas Sarang. The National Lata Mangeshkar Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, a trophy, and a shawl - symbols of enduring appreciation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor