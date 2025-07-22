MP to move ahead with developing reliable data centre

Bhopal, July 22 Madhya Pradesh is preparing to enter the global digital infrastructure arena with plans to develop a 1 gigawatt AI-ready data centre ecosystem, following a landmark agreement signed during the Madhya Pradesh Business Forum in Barcelona recently during the 13-19 July foreign trip of state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He had led the delegation and announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) and Spain-based Submer Technologies, a global leader in immersion cooling solutions for data centres.

“Our Chief Minister informed us today about the potential in the data business and the state cabinet cleared a proposal to set up a reliable data centre in Madhya Pradesh,” Kailash Vijayvargiya, state Urban Development Minister and government spokesperson, said here on Tuesday.

He further said that without reliable data, no development activity can be conceptualised in the modern era.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the strategic importance of the collaboration, stating that Madhya Pradesh has earned the trust of global investors through stable governance and industry-friendly policies.

He invited international entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in the state, highlighting its readiness to support high-tech ventures. The partnership aims to build next-generation data centres that are energy-efficient, climate-conscious, and optimised for artificial intelligence workloads.

Submer Technologies will invest in construction, research and development, and technical infrastructure, while MPSEDC will facilitate land allocation, basic infrastructure, policy support, and regulatory clearances.

The proposed facilities will incorporate advanced cooling technologies that significantly reduce power consumption and water usage, aligning with global sustainability benchmarks.

Central India is rapidly emerging as a data centre hub, with cities like Indore and Raipur attracting attention for their geographic advantage, low latency, and affordable power. Madhya Pradesh already has data centres in Bhopal and Gwalior.

The MoU marks a pivotal moment in Madhya Pradesh’s digital transformation journey.

A delegation from Submer Technologies is expected to visit Madhya Pradesh later this month to identify potential sites and engage with local stakeholders.

As the state moves toward becoming a data-enabled economy, the initiative promises to generate employment, foster innovation, and establish Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for global digital investment.

