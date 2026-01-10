MP to officially declare 2026 as 'Agriculture Year' with grand event in Bhopal tomorrow

Bhopal, Jan 10 Madhya Pradesh is set to usher in a transformative era for its farming community as the state officially launches "2026" as the 'Agriculture Year' with a grand rally and mega programme scheduled for Sunday at 'Jumboori Maidan, BHEL', Bhopal.

The year-long initiative, carrying the powerful tagline 'Prosperous Farmers – Prosperous State', aims to make agriculture more profitable, sustainable, technology-driven, and a major engine for youth employment and rural self-reliance.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who has been spearheading the vision, highlighted the critical role of agriculture in uplifting the poor and farming families.

"Agriculture-linked activities have immense potential to generate employment opportunities and foster self-reliance among the youth," he stated.

In a programme while addressing a gathering, he said the farming and farmers will remain present on earth eternally.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state's diverse geography offers a vast scope for agricultural innovation, and the government is committed to intensifying efforts to significantly enhance the income of farmers.

During a recent high-level meeting held at the Vidhan Sabha Committee Hall, Dr Yadav issued detailed directions for the year-long celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Animal Husbandry and Dairy (Independent Charge) Minister Lakhan Patel, former minister Gopal Bhargava, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, and other senior officials.

Going beyond the earlier target of doubling farmers' income, the core objective of Agriculture Year 2026 is to transform the sector into a profitable, sustainable, and employment-generating model.

The government plans to focus on advanced agriculture, strong market linkages, and a self-reliant rural economy powered by empowered farmers.

Key initiatives include sending farmers abroad to study global best practices in wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture, while continuing to prioritise paddy cultivation.

A comprehensive monthly calendar has been prepared, outlining a series of festivals, fairs, and events at state, district, and block levels, with active participation from farmers, NGOs, and progressive agriculturists, government sources said.

The year will see strong emphasis on natural farming in every village, better market prices for organic produce, modernisation of mandis and agricultural markets, soil conservation, horticulture expansion, food processing, livestock development, dairy, and fisheries innovation.

District-based cluster development will integrate agriculture with allied sectors such as animal husbandry, fisheries, and forestry, they said, adding that a formal programme will be released on Saturday.

Special focus will be given to next-generation employment avenues like drone services, Farmer-Producer Organisation (FPO) management, food processing units, and hydroponics.

District and block-level activities will include soil health testing camps, promotion of modern farming techniques, natural farming practices, and balanced fertiliser application.

State-level 'Agro Vision' programmes will spotlight key areas such as coarse grains, cattle rearing, milk production, makhana, mushrooms, beekeeping, paddy, mango, soybean, agri-exports, cotton, chillies, fisheries, residue management, and horticultural crops.

Awareness drives will also educate farmers about various government welfare schemes. The grand launch event on Sunday at Jumboori Maidan is expected to bring together thousands of farmers, officials, experts, and stakeholders, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark year for agriculture in Madhya Pradesh.

