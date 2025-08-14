MP to procure Kodo, Kutki millet at MSP this season: CM Mohan Yadav

Mandla, Aug 14 In a major boost to tribal agriculture, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the Madhya Pradesh government will begin procuring Kodo (ditch millet) and Kutki (little millet) at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from the current season.

The announcement was made during a state-level programme in Mandla to mark Lord Balram Jayanti, where the Chief Minister also transferred Rs 1,671 crore to 83 lakh farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Kodo and Kutki are traditional millets cultivated extensively in tribal regions like Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat. These coarse grains are known for their resilience in dry conditions and high nutritional value.

Until now, farmers growing these millets had no access to assured procurement, leaving them vulnerable to market fluctuations.

Responding to this long-standing demand, the Chief Minister had earlier urged the Union government to grant MSP parity with Ragi, another millet.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepted the proposal, setting the MSP for Kodo and Kutki at Rs 4,290 per quintal.

The procurement decision is expected to benefit thousands of tribal farmers, encouraging millet cultivation under the national 'Shri Anna' initiative, which promotes indigenous grains for food security and climate resilience.

CM Yadav further emphasised Madhya Pradesh's leadership in irrigation reforms, citing the success of pressurised pipe systems under the 'More Crop, Per Drop' initiative.

He contrasted this with the previous Congress government, which he claimed had only managed to bring 7 lakh hectares under irrigation, compared to the BJP-led government's achievement of 44 lakh hectares, including 7 lakh hectares added in the last few months alone.

The twin announcements - millet procurement and DBT transfer - signal a strategic push toward inclusive, sustainable, and tech-enabled agricultural development in Madhya Pradesh.

Mandla is a culturally rich district located in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, nestled in the lush Narmada Valley.

Surrounded by the Satpura and Vindhya ranges, the city is encircled on three sides by the sacred Narmada River.

Historically, Mandla was the capital of the Gondwana Kingdom and retains remnants of its regal past, including the Ramnagar Fort and ancient temples like the Chausath Yogini Temple.

The region is also known for its tribal heritage, vibrant festivals, and proximity to Kanha National Park, one of India's premier tiger reserves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor