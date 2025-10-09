MP Tourism dept's 'Travel Mart' event to begin from Oct 11 in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 9 The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) will organise a three-day Travel Mart programme starting from October 11 at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal, government officials said on Thursday.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) and MPTB head, said that the event will host more than 700 participants, including more than 80 foreign tour operators from 27 countries.

He added that the event will bring together domestic and international buyers, sellers, travel agents, film representatives, and key stakeholders from across the tourism sector on a single platform.

"Travel Mart 2025 will showcase the state's diverse tourism offerings — heritage, wildlife, rural culture, handicrafts, cuisine, and film tourism — under one roof," Shukla said in press conference on Thursday.

Sharing details about the event, Shukla also told that more than 120 stalls will be set up, featuring handloom and handicraft products, with live demonstrations of Gond Art and Chanderi saree weaving.

Dedicated stalls of tourism stakeholders will also be part of the exhibition, he said.

The cultural segment will feature a 40-minute group dance performance choreographed by renowned artist Maitreyee Pahari, depicting Madhya Pradesh's natural beauty and historical legacy.

The iconic Maihar Band, representing the state's musical identity, will also perform, along with folk and tribal dances showcasing the cultural heritage and traditions of Madhya Pradesh.

Traditional cuisine and local folk culture will add further vibrancy to the event.

It will connect the state's hoteliers, travel and tour operators, homestay owners, and other tourism stakeholders (sellers) with prominent domestic and international buyers, including major hoteliers and tour operators.

"This initiative will not only increase tourist inflow into Madhya Pradesh but will also open new avenues of economic growth in the tourism sector and create local employment opportunities," Shukla added.

In addition, international conferences and roundtable sessions will be conducted with State governments (G2G) and wedding and corporate organisers (G2B) to explore sectoral opportunities.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and various State Tourism departments will also participate.

The event will also witness investment promotion, new tourism project agreements, and collaborative announcements under the State Film Policy.

