MP Tragedy: Constable Dies After Cobra Attack in Indore, Shocking Video Goes Viral

In an tragic accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore's Sadar Bazar were constable died after he attempted catch to Cobra. 17-years-old veteran Santosh Chaudhary was trying to take photo with snake when this incident took place. After reptile attack he was taken to hospital and was under medical treatment. However, during treatment he succumbed to venom.

Video of the incident has surfaced, showing the moment the snake bit him as he held the reptile with his bare hands. In video it is seen that Santosh goes towards cupboard and catch cobra with bare hands and was trying to click photo when this attack occurred.

इंदौर में 17 साल से सेवा कर रहे कांस्टेबल संतोष चौधरी की मौत जहरीले साँप के काटने से हो गई।



In separate incident, 24-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar tragically died after being bitten by a snake while he was trying to catch it. According to reports, this incident occurred on September 20, 2025, when, in order to earn Rs 500, he tried to catch a venomous snake. Incident took place in Morana village which falls under the Bhopa Police Station area, after snake bite youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the hospital authorities declared him dead. Deceased identified as Mohit, who was a resident of Gogga Jaharveer Mohalla.

Deceased youth has been identified as Mohit, who was a resident of Gogga Jaharveer Mohalla used to work as labourer, he went to Mangal Prajapati's house to catch a snake, but was bitten during the capture attempt. A video circulating on social media shows Mohit attempting to capture a snake and place it in a bag, but he was bitten when he lost control of the reptile. Mohit's cousin alleges that Mangal and his family offered Mohit Rs 500 to remove the snake from their property and holds them responsible for Mohit's death, urging police to file charges and take strict action.