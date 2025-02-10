MP Train Derailment: Three Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Katni Junction in Madhya Pradesh (VIDEO)

Katni, Madhya Pradesh (February 10, 2025): Three wagons of a goods train derailed near the platform at Katni Junction early Monday. The train was carrying cement and was traveling to Mudwara from Katni Railway Station. No injuries have been reported.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Three wagons of a goods train derailed near the platform at Katni Junction, earlier today. The goods train was carrying cement. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/9THVboPrG7 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

Area Manager Rohit Singh said the train was coming from Satna, and officials are gathering more details. A team of 200 to 300 workers is on-site working to clear the derailment as quickly as possible. Authorities are investigating the cause while efforts continue to restore normal operations.