By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2025 07:18 PM2025-02-10T19:18:26+5:302025-02-10T19:18:35+5:30

MP Train Derailment: Three Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Katni Junction in Madhya Pradesh (VIDEO)

Katni, Madhya Pradesh (February 10, 2025): Three wagons of a goods train derailed near the platform at Katni Junction early Monday. The train was carrying cement and was traveling to Mudwara from Katni Railway Station. No injuries have been reported.

Area Manager Rohit Singh said the train was coming from Satna, and officials are gathering more details. A team of 200 to 300 workers is on-site working to clear the derailment as quickly as possible. Authorities are investigating the cause while efforts continue to restore normal operations.

