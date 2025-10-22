MP: Two brothers murdered, one critical in Shahdol

Shahdol (MP), Oct 22 In a harrowing incident that has jolted the tranquil village of Balbahra in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, a vicious attack claimed the lives of two brothers and left a third fighting for survival.

The assault, executed by a gang of eight to ten perpetrators in the early hours of 21 October at an auto parts shop under the jurisdiction of Keshwahi Police Station.

The community is left grappling with shock and grief as authorities strive to unravel the circumstances behind this savage act. The victims, identified as the Tiwari brothers - Rakesh, Rahul, and Satish - were ambushed in a meticulously planned onslaught.

Rakesh met a tragic end at the scene, while Rahul, despite desperate attempts to save him, succumbed to his wounds during transit to medical care.

Satish, the youngest, clings to life at Shahdol Medical College Hospital, where his condition is described as precarious. Rahul’s dying declaration has emerged as a pivotal element in the police inquiry, providing critical leads.

Based on his testimony, a case has been lodged against the named culprits. Though the precise motive remains under wraps, whispers of a deep-rooted personal vendetta circulate among locals.

Vikas Pandey, SDOP (Dhanpuri), informed IANS, “We’ve apprehended several suspects, including the primary accused, Anurag Sharma, and investigations are proceeding apace.”

In response to the gravity of the incident, the Shahdol Superintendent of Police has taken decisive action, reassigning the Keshwahi Police Post in-charge amid suggestions of oversight failures.

Police units are scouring the region, conducting raids to apprehend the remaining fugitives. The villagers staged a ‘chakka jam’ on National Highway No. 43 till the superintendent of police took action against the police station in charge.

To avert further unrest, additional officers have been deployed, and patrols have been bolstered. Community leaders are pressing for swift justice and fortified security to safeguard against future tragedies. The police have registered a case of murder against all the accused and have started an investigation.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the Tiwari and the Sharma families over the land since 2021. Injured Rahul Tiwari recorded a video on his mobile phone before dying, in which he took the names of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor