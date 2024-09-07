MP: Two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail, no casualties

New Delhi, Sep 7 In the early hours of Saturday, two coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed near Jabalpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh.

The train was en route from Indore and derailed about 150 metres from platform number six of Jabalpur station at around 5 a.m.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, as the train was moving at minimal speed at the time of the derailment.

Railway officials are currently investigating the cause of the incident, though no official explanation has been given yet.

This derailment follows a series of similar incidents in recent past.

On August 27, four coaches derailed in the Udhna railway yard near Surat, Gujarat, following heavy rains. No casualties were reported, as the train was empty at the time of the incident.

According to officials, the derailment involved the Udhna-Danapur train, which derailed while reversing within the railway yard. Repair work is already underway.

Another derailment occurred on August 17, at least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. The train, which was heading towards Jhansi, struck a boulder, causing the derailment.

The incident occurred near Kanpur railway station as the train was heading to Jhansi. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the rail route has been disrupted.

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine, which got badly damaged and bent," the official added.

According to North Central Railway, Sabarmati Express 19168, which operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad, derailed after striking a boulder.

The police reported that no passengers were injured. Fire trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and a thorough inspection of the train confirmed that no one was hurt.

