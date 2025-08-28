MP: Two-day tourism conclave to begin in Gwalior tomorrow

Bhopal, Aug 28 Two-day regional tourism conclave will begin at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on on August 29.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event, which will also be joined by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and other public representatives.

The conclave aims to promote tourism investment in Madhya Pradesh by recognising the tourism potential of the Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar regions, the tourism department of the state government said. Two key sessions will be held during the conclave.

The first, a panel discussion on tourism as a cultural bridge – branding Gwalior and the heartland of MP, will focus on strategies to showcase Gwalior’s cultural heritage, classical music, and architecture on the global tourism map.

The second session, a panel discussion on ‘Gwalior and Chambal Rising – Inbound Appeal through Heritage, Luxury, and Experience’, will highlight emerging dimensions such as heritage tourism, luxury stays, destination weddings, and experiential tourism.

Travel operators, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders will hold bilateral discussions to explore investment opportunities, while a cultural program showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s vibrant folk art traditions and cultural heritage will be witnessed during the inaugural evening on Friday.

During the two-day event, several agreements will be signed to accelerate tourism development. Letters of Award (LoA) will be presented to investors in hotels, resorts, wellness, and eco-tourism sectors. An MoU with Maharaja Mansingh Tomar Music University, Gwalior, will support capacity building of traditional musicians, folk artists and performers from tourist villages.

The conclave will also mark the launch of new projects, including a key partnership with Delberto to promote handicrafts through a dedicated e-commerce platform.

