MP: Two people die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Guna, June 24 In a tragic incident, two people died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas emanating from a well in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Three others who were rescued alive from the well have been admitted to a government hospital. Their health condition was also said to be critical; however, a team of doctors were trying to save their life.

The incident occurred in Dharnawala village, around 30 km from the district headquarters of Guna. They had descended into the well to rescue a calf that had fallen in, according to police.

According to initial information received from the official sources, five people had descended into the well to rescue a calf. While several other people were standing near the well. Upon reaching the depth of the well, they felt an unusual smell emanating from it. However, they continued to make efforts to save the calf. Suddenly, they started collapsing one after another. People standing near the well got panicked and alerted other villagers. Two out of five somehow managed to come out of the well, and they are said to be not much affected.

Upon receiving information, a team of local area police and administrative officials reached the spot. Subsequently, a team of SDRF from Gwalior also reached, and the rescue operation was started.

Police suspected that the presence of carbon monoxide gas in the well led to a tragic incident; however, the exact cause of death would be known after a post-mortem examination is done.

Guna district collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, talking to media persons, said that there may have been a carbon monoxide gas leak inside the well, which could have led to suffocation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor