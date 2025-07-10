MP: Under 'Sashakt Vahini' Yojana, girl students get training for appointment in police force

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), July 10 Sashakt Vahini Yojana is a programme under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, focused on providing coaching to girls and young women by preparing them for entry-level exams in the police department.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, the programme is giving a boost to the young women by fuelling their dreams and also preparing them for handling challenging assignments and tasks.

The girl students are being given free training, who have the desire and passion to bring glory to their country by joining the police and paramilitary forces.

The free training programme, started on July 10, will help in promoting gender equality and also in empowering the girl child under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

Student Divyani Sharma, speaking to IANS, said that she felt very happy to be part of this programme.

Another student, Vanshika Sharma, said that under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, the Women and Child Development Department in Neemuch is providing free training to girl students for the recruitment exams in police, army and paramilitary forces.

This training programme was inaugurated in the Police Control Room located at the District Police Line.

Women and Child Development Officer Ankita said that 160 girls have been registered under this programme.

"Out of these, we have identified those girls who aspire to achieve something in life and move forward, but they do not have access to coaching facilities," she said.

“From today, we have started training the girls. Here, the students will be given physical training. This free programme will run for six months. During the training, all things related to the examinations will be explained in detail,” she said.

She said that the police and sports department are supporting this programme.

Neemuch District Collector Himanshu Chandra and other senior officials were present at the inauguration of the training programme. Encouraging the students, he said that this training is an important step towards making the girls self-reliant and empowered.

