MP: Union Minister Scindia's supporters looting state, claims former BJP MLA Bhanwar Shekhawat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 : The political mercury has shot up in Madhya Pradesh after a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat claimed that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia supporters who joined the party have been openly looting the state.

The ex-MLA from Badnawar constituency Shekhawat made the remark while talking to reporters at his Indore residence on Friday.

"When Scindia and his supporters joined the BJP, the party workers and leaders welcomed them. They (party workers) also made them win in the bypolls. But after that, the conditions that have been created inside the party are painful. Today, the ground of our party became hollow after their (Scindia supporters) arrival. The principles on which the party was built have left away," Shekhawat said.

The former MLA further said, "Never heard so many allegations of corruption on the ministers of BJP which are being levelled today. The leaders who came with Jyotiraditya Scindia have been openly looting."

Shekhawat alleged, "At present, state minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon started taking over all the lands, taking over the mines, conducting illegal mining and running gambling openly in Badnawar."

The party has been defaming since the arrival of Scindia supporters. Leaders associated with the basic concept of the party are suffering. This is what he is telling the orgsation. The party worker is telling his point to the orgsation that they should listen to them, the BJP leader added.

Those (referring to Scindia supporters) who worked to topple the BJP government, those who worked against the party last time (referring to 2018 assembly polls), the party is rewarding them. And people, who invested their lives in building this party, were made to sit in the corner by humiliation, Shekhawat said.

The party should learn to respect elderly leaders, they (elderly leaders) are not demanding tickets for election. This is not a fight for a ticket, it is a struggle to keep the party alive and against those who are trying to destroy the party, he added.

On the other hand, responding to the allegation, Industry Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said, "No one can prove any link of gambling with me. There is no encroachment on any land by me and my family. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat himself had a case of gambling, one can check his 2013 assembly elections affidavit. It is written in the FIR that there was a raid on Hotel Masal and Shekhawat was caught with cash."

"A case of corruption is registered against Shekhawat in Lokayukta in connection with Apex bank scam. Which case is on me? The allegations are baseless," Dattigaon added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor