MP, UP join hands for first storage solar power plant, likely to come up in Chambal region

Bhopal, April 29 The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved a renewable energy project of a 3,000 MW solar power plant, which the state has claimed to be India's first solar power storage plant.

This innovative facility is set to be established in Morena, located in the Chambal region. The construction is scheduled to commence next year, with the plant expected to be operational by 2027.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the project will feature a total installed capacity of 3,000 MW, of which 1,000 MW will be dedicated to storage. This storage capability will allow the plant to supply electricity not just during the day, but also at night, addressing one of the key challenges of solar energy.

Vijayvargiya explained that the project would balance energy needs between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, noting, “When demand peaks in Madhya Pradesh, it tends to fall in Uttar Pradesh, and vice versa—for instance, during the rainy season.”

Specific details regarding project costs and the implementing agency will be finalised soon.

“The Madhya Pradesh government will be focusing more on green energy,” the minister said.

Unlike conventional solar plants that provide power only during daylight hours, this facility will store excess energy produced during the day for night time use. This advancement is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on the government for supplying electricity to farmers during the Rabi season (November to April) in both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has already established itself as a leader in solar energy production. The state is home to the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, one of the world's largest solar power plants, producing 750 MW of electricity.

Commissioned in 2018 in the Gudh Tehsil of Rewa district, this facility is a cornerstone of India's renewable energy efforts, spanning 1,590 acres.

Operated by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture between Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited and the Solar Energy Corporation of India, the project achieved a groundbreaking first-year tariff of Rs 2.97 per unit, setting a new standard for cost efficiency.

Approximately 76 per cent of the electricity generated is allocated to Madhya Pradesh's power companies, while the remaining 24 per cent is supplied to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, fulfilling 60 per cent of its daytime energy needs.

Another notable venture in the state is the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Park, which is under construction on the reservoir of the Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada River in Khandwa district.

With a planned capacity of 600 MW, this floating solar installation is among the largest in the world. The first phase of the project, adding 90 MW, was commissioned in August 2024. This initiative is a model of sustainability, utilising existing water bodies to minimise land usage.

