MP Vyapam scam: Two sent to 4-year rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Special CBI Court in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has sentenced candidate Satendra Singh Yadav and impersonator Jitendra Kumar to four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 14,100 each in a case related to the Police Constable Recruitment-2013 Examination conducted by Vyapam.

According to a senior CBI official, the agency had registered the instant case on August 18, 2015 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

“The CBI had taken over the investigation of the case initially registered at the Police Station, Kampoo, Gwalior on February 11, 2014 against Madhuraj Singh on the allegations of impersonation in MP Police Constable Recruitment Test 2013 (2nd) conducted by Vyapam, Bhopal on September 15, 2013,” said the official.

It was further alleged that Madhuraj Singh (Candidate) while appearing in the Physical Proficiency Test of MP PCRT-2013 (2nd) held on February 1, 2014 at 14th Battalion, SAF Ground, Gwalior, was caught by the officials deputed there due to photo mismatch.

After investigation, the state police had filed a charge sheet against the said accused.

During the CBI probe, it was found that Madhuraj Singh had not appeared in the written examination.

The CBI filed the first supplementary charge sheet on April 26, 2016 against the accused.

Earlier, the Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases), in its judgement on December 24, 2018, had sentenced Madhuraj Singh to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment with fine.

Further investigation was kept open against other accused/suspects.

“During further investigation, it was established that another candidate Satendra Singh Yadav was impersonated by one Jitendra Kumar (solver) in the PCRT 2013 (2nd). Hence, CBI filed 2nd supplementary charge sheet on May 10, 2018 against the said new set of accused before the Court at Gwalior,” said the official.

The Trial Court held the said accused (of second supplementary charge sheet) guilty and convicted them.

