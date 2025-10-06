MP Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Sadar Bazaar Warehouse in Guna (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse situated on the second floor of Sardar Bazaar in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district late on Sunday, October 5. After receiving the information, at least three fire brigades with five tankers rushed to the scene and worked to douse the blaze.

The fire has been brought under control within an hour of the incident. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, goods in the warehouse were fully destroyed in the fire, resulting in monetary loss to the owner.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: A fire broke out on the second floor of a Sadar Bazaar warehouse, controlled within an hour using three fire brigades and five tankers

An investigation has been launched into how the blaze erupted at the warehouse. Guna Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shivani Pathak suspects that the fire might have erupted due to sa short circuit or a battery. Diwali decorative materials were stored in the godown.

"We have just received information about a fire that broke out about an hour ago on the upper floor of Savak Post Office. Some goods belonging to Jain Store seem to be involved, including Diwali decorative items. People also said there’s a plastic storage area here. The fire has now been brought under control," said SDM Shivani Pathak.