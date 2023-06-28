MP: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat hands over National Water Award to CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 : Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat on Wednesday met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed him over the National Water Award which the state recently received from the Government of India in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings and said that it was a proud moment for the state on the occasion.

"It is a big achievement. We are number one in many things. Earlier, we took the award in the field of cleanliness and now Madhya Pradesh got the National Water Award. We stood first," Chouhan said.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us. We are trying to make better use of every single drop of water with increasing irrigation potential. We will make a project of irrigation with pressurised pipe along with canal irrigation, because with the same amount of water, almost two and a half times irrigation is done," the CM said.

He further added, "We have laid a network of water structures in Madhya Pradesh, for which the Government of India has given us this award. I congratulate Minister of Water Resource, Tulsiram Silawat, all the departments concerned, including Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) and the entire team for the achievement."

National Water Awards focus on encouraging the good work and efforts made by various individuals and organizations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor