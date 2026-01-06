MP water tragedy: MP HC summons Chief Secy, seeks fresh status report

Indore, Jan 6 Madhya Pradesh High Court, while hearing Indore’s water contamination case on Tuesday, questioned the state government's status report, which claimed four deaths in the incident, and directed to submit a fresh report in the matter by January 15.

During the hearing on three separate Public Interest Litigations (PIL) filed related to the case, the divisional bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi noted that the court has taken a “very strict stance” on the “insensitivity” of the state government regarding the health crisis in Indore.

The bench said that it would like to hear Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary’s response in the matter, and he (Chief Secretary) must now respond by the next hearing date.

“The Court has raised questions on the state government’s status report was submitted on January 2, and has directed the authorities to file a fresh report. The court also summoned Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain to appear via video conferencing during the next hearing on January 15,” advocate Ritesh Inani, who filed three PILs, said on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Ajay Bagadiya, who represented one of the three PILs in the case, during the hearing told the court made a serious allegation was made that “the state government sends newly appointed IAS officers to Indore, who treat the city as pasture and leave after taking their share.”

After the lawyers representing the PILs demanded that the state government should make it clear about the number of casualties that occurred due to the consumption of contaminated water in the Bhaghirathpura area, the court expressed grave concern over the drinking water crisis in Indore, stressing that the issue of contamination is a “matter of serious concern” that threatens the health of the entire city.

According to the Indore district administration, at least 38 fresh cases of vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water were detected from the Bhagirathpura area on Monday. While total of 110 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 15 in ICU wards.

More importantly, while the state government has claimed that only four deaths occurred in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, Indore Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade on Monday told the media that seven deaths have been reported so far, as per the health department.

