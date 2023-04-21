MP: White Tigress gives birth to 3 cubs at Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 : A white tigress gave birth to three cubs at Gandhi Zoological Park situated in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said.

Of these cubs, one cub is white and two are yellow. The tigress, Meera gave birth to the cubs for the third time and all of them are healthy. The veterinarians of the zoo have kept them under special observation.

"A female tiger Meera has given birth to three cubs on Thursday (April 20), in which one is white and two are yellow. Meera was born here in this zoo in 2013 and she has given birth to cubs for the third time," Dr Upendra Yadav, the doctor and in charge of the Zoo told .

First, Meera gave birth to three cubs, then two cubs and now again three cubs. All the cubs are completely healthy and the zoo management is taking special care of them according to the protocol, he said.

Talking about the monitoring of the cubs, he added, "The mother tiger becomes quite aggressive at this moment so nobody is allowed to enter there. We make the whole area disinfectant and we do not allow any other mal keepers because there might be chances of infection. The mother tiger herself took care of these cubs while for the care mother tiger, we increased chicken, soup and milk in the morning diet and the same followed in the evening."

After the birth of these cubs, now the number of tigers in the zoo has increased to ten. It is good news for the residents of Gwalior that the family of tigers is increasing, he added.

