MP: Woman accuses gym trainer of inappropriate touch, right-wing group holds protest in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, July 16 The members of 'Hindu Tiger Force', a right-wing organisation, on Wednesday, held a protest at a police station demanding an FIR against a Muslim gym trainer in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

It came after a woman alleged that a gym trainer named Aman Khan touched her inappropriately during exercise.

The woman had submitted a written complaint at the Adhartal police station late on Tuesday.

The woman has also accused Aman Khan of inappropriate behaviour and religious coercion.

On Wednesday morning, the members of Hindu Tiger Force reached the Adhartal police station and held a protest, demanding immediate action against gym trainer Aman Khan.

However, the protest ended soon as the police assured a quick action.

Later, when police team reached the Sai Fitness Gym for an investigation, Aman Khan wasn't found there.

However, later he was arrested from his house and questioned by the police, Adhartal police station in-charge Praveen Kumre said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the right-wing members alleged that Aman Khan used to hide his religious identity and introduce himself as Aman Raj.

They have also demanded that Muslim trainers won't be allowed in gyms being operated by Hindu men.

Two months ago, the members of the right-wing organisations -- Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had jointly launched an inspection at gymnasiums in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore and Bhopal.

A video of such inspection had also surfaced on social media, showing Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma making a controversial remark during an interaction with a gym owner and instructing to prohibit the entry of Muslim trainers and trainees at the facility.

The right-wing activists had launched the inspection in the wake of a shooting coach, who belongs to the Muslim community, was held under sexual charges in Indore two months ago.

