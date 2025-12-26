MP: Woman hangs herself, two children to death in Sagar district

Sagar, Dec 26 In a deeply distressing incident that has sent shockwaves through rural Madhya Pradesh, a woman and her two young sons were found hanging from nooses in their home in a village under Rehli police station in Sagar district.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday night and came to light when the woman's husband returned home. The deceased have been identified as Rachna Rajesh Lodhi (aged approximately 32 years, with reports varying) and her sons Rishabh (5 years old) and Ram (2 years old). The village is referred to variously as Mainai, located about 50 km from the Sagar district headquarters.

According to police officials, Rachna's husband, Rajesh Lodhi, and his elder brother Brajesh Lodhi had gone to irrigate their fields earlier on Thursday evening. They returned around 9:45 pm on Thursday.

Upon entering the house, Rajesh discovered the horrifying scene; his wife and children hanging separately—one from a ceiling fan and others from a beam—using different ropes.

Family members immediately rushed in, cut the nooses, and brought the bodies down, but all three had already succumbed to asphyxiation. Rahli police station officer Sunil Sharma confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from Sagar was promptly dispatched to the scene, collecting crucial evidence.

On Friday, a panel of doctors, including Medical Officer Dr Basant Nema, conducted post-mortems at the Rehli community health centre.

Preliminary findings indicate death by hanging-induced suffocation, with a detailed report pending. No suicide note was recovered, and the room's door was reportedly unlocked or open, raising questions.

Family members, including Rachna's brother, have insisted there were no known disputes or issues in the household that could explain such an extreme act.

They described the family as ordinary, with no apparent financial or marital strife visible to outsiders. However, police have indicated that prima facie evidence points to possible domestic discord as a contributing factor.

Investigators are recording statements from relatives, neighbours, and villagers to uncover the motive.

Authorities are examining all angles, including whether it was solely suicide or if foul play is involved, though initial assessments lean toward suicide.

