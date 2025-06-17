MP: Woman shot dead in front of parents; family cites property dispute

Morena (Madhya Pradesh), June 17 In a horrifying incident in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh a 19-year-old student, Malishka Kadera, was shot dead in front of her parents while returning home with them on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred in the Baghchini police station area on the night of June 16, when the family was travelling from Balhera village to their native village, Badarpura.

According to police, four masked assailants intercepted the family’s bike and opened fire on Malishka, killing her on the spot.

The attackers fled immediately after the shooting, leaving the family devastated and in shock and the local community in fear.

The student’s father, Lakhan Kadera, informed the police that the family had been embroiled in a long-standing land dispute with individuals in their village. He alleged that the attackers were known to them and that Malishka had identified them moments before she was shot.

Police said that initial investigations suggest that the motive behind the murder may be linked to this ongoing land conflict.

The assailants fired three bullets at the victim, ensuring she had no chance of survival.

The brazenness of the attack, carried out in public and in the presence of the victim’s parents, has raised serious concerns about law and order in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the incident, the police transported the body to Jaura town for post-mortem.

However, due to the unavailability of a female doctor, the body was later sent to Morena for examination.

Police authorities have launched a manhunt to trace the accused, and multiple teams have been deployed to investigate the case from all angles.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents questioning the effectiveness of policing in the area.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on identifying and apprehending the culprits responsible for this brutal act.

