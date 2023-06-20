MP youth made to bark like dog: All six accused arrested, say police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 : Three more persons, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with a viral video in which three persons were seen tying a leash around a man's neck and asking him to bark like a dog in order to humiliate him in Bhopal.

Earlier on Monday an FIR was registered against six accused in the matter. Out of the six, the police took three accused into custody and National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against them.

Taking note of this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Riyaz Iqbal said, "There were a total of six accused in this matter. Of them, the three main accused were arrested by Police yesterday, and action under NSA (National Security Act) was taken. They had a criminal background. The remaining three accused were nabbed today, of them two are minors. All the six accused have been arrested."

The local administration had also demolished the illegal constructions of the accused persons on Monday.

A disturbing video surfaced on social media in the state capital in which some youths can be seen torturing a man by putting a leash around his neck and asking him to behave like a dog. They were also asking him to "bark like a dog."

The incident occurred under Teela Jamalpura police station limits in Bhopal city on May 9. But the video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on Monday, said, "As soon as the matter came to my notice, I gave instructions to take action within 24 hours. The police took quick action and the accused have also been arrested."

Earlier on Monday morning, Mishra said, "I have seen the video and this kind of behaviour towards a human being is condemnable. I have given instructions to the Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) to take strict action against the accused within 24 hours."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor